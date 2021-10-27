P2 Capital Partners LLC Sells 404,900 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,900 shares during the period. Vonage accounts for 2.9% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Vonage worth $38,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 67.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 262,130 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,772,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth $920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VG traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.
Vonage Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
