P2 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

P2 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,249 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare makes up approximately 9.9% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $132,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $57,232,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,051,000 after acquiring an additional 868,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after acquiring an additional 526,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,112,000 after acquiring an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. 4,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

