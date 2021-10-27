PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $87.23, but opened at $85.01. PACCAR shares last traded at $85.43, with a volume of 4,854 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,663,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after purchasing an additional 849,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

