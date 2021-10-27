Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 12th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

