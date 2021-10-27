Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -10.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 329.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

