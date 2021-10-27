PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.00. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,350. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

