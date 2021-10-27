PAE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,878% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAE shares. Bank of America started coverage on PAE in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

PAE stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $921.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. PAE has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the second quarter worth $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

