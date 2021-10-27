Pan American Silver Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after buying an additional 215,290 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after buying an additional 160,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 56,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

