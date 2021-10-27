Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.85

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.85 and last traded at C$20.49, with a volume of 45480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.0099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, with a total value of C$27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,475.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

