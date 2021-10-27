ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $696.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,865.83 or 0.99943201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.32 or 0.00586285 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004219 BTC.

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

