Parsifal Capital Management LP Sells 575,035 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Parsifal Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575,035 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor comprises 3.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $47,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSEM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 77.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 48,354 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after buying an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,926. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

