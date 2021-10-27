PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $98.74 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00491940 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $598.26 or 0.01015730 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

