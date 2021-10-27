Patron Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $6,621.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00210024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00098576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.