Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $537.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $546.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

