Paycor HCM (PYCR) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 366 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paycor HCM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -142.64% -64.47% -4.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 140.61 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.85 billion $363.32 million 99.47

Paycor HCM’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2428 12323 22758 634 2.57

Paycor HCM currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.32%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

