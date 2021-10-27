PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up to $240.40

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $240.40, but opened at $257.04. PayPal shares last traded at $250.67, with a volume of 288,333 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James dropped their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.
The company has a market cap of $285.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average of $273.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
