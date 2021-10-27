PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

