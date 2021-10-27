PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 19,441 Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EKSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 54.22% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

