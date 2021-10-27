PEAK6 Investments LLC Decreases Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,025 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

