PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34,836 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

WIT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

