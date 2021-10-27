PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 2,020.6% in October

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,000 shares, a growth of 2,020.6% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.60. 4,538,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 42,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $59,774.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

