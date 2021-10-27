Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) in a research report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON LOK opened at GBX 828 ($10.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £245.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 787.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.15. Lok’nStore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 494.40 ($6.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 858 ($11.21).

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

