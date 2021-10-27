Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$44.00 at UBS Group

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.50 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.14.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$41.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$42.96. The stock has a market cap of C$22.88 billion and a PE ratio of -48.09.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$318,416. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 267 shares of company stock worth $9,662.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.