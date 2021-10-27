Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 63.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. 133,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.66). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,200 shares of company stock worth $37,343. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.