Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,078 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.07% of Perion Network worth $14,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 55.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.