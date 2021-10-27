Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

PDL opened at GBX 1.63 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £144.34 million and a P/E ratio of 0.43. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

