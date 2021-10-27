Phantasma Trading Up 0.6% This Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $69.81 million and $2.23 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.04 or 0.99901323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.00602394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

