Philip P. Boudreau Sells 8,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE ABT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. 4,107,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
