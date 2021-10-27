Philip P. Boudreau Sells 8,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. 4,107,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.54. The company has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

