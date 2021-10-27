Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $84.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

PSX traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.73. 340,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

