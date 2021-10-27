Phoenixcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $618.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,599.67 or 1.00148823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063158 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.84 or 0.00520982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00301161 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00186972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,772,100 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.