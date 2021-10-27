PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

