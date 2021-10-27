Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

PDM stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.