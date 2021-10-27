Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,344.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

