Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:PGENY opened at $5.58 on Monday. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.
