Pinkcoin (PINK) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,134.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $9,134.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00329002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013512 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003270 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,129,683 coins and its circulating supply is 431,869,247 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

