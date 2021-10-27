Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1,615.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,638 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.09% of Pinterest worth $47,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,908 shares of company stock valued at $36,579,276 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

