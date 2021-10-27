Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,897 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

CHK opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.55.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

