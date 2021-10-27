Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,866 Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $374.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Research analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATCX shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Atlas Technical Consultants Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

