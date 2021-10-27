Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,875,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,409,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 238,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,744 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

