Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 618,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $277.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

