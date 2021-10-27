Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE RDN opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

