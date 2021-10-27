Pinz Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Pinz Capital Management LP lowered its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 51,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

NYSE APTS opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $642.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

