Pinz Capital Management LP Has $78,000 Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Pinz Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.