Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $107,000 in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,553,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,605,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

