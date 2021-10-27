Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $49,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 613,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.