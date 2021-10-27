Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. Gogo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.