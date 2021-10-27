Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLNN opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.11. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

