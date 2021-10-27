Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,900 Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 105,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

