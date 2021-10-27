Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 4,500 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Pinz Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,699,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,697,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

AEVA stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEVA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.