Pinz Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Pinz Capital Management LP lowered its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

APTS opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $642.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.